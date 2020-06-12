Badly beaten dead dogs, cats repeatedly dumped in Oklahoma City ditch

Breaking News
21-year RPD veteran struck, killed by pickup truck while riding bike with son in Canandaigua
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Badly beaten dead dogs, cats repeatedly dumped in Oklahoma City ditch

National News

by: Lauren Daniels and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WARNING: Some may find this story disturbing.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An investigation is underway after dead dogs were found dumped along the side of an Oklahoma City road, and one resident says it’s been happening for months.

Olivia Zeinlabdin said it’s not just dogs, but also cats that look as though they’ve been killed and dumped in tubs, blankets and trash bags.

She said she used to love walking down a road near her home until she started seeing the animals’ bodies. 

“I called 911 and they transferred me to animal control and said we’ll get somebody out there, but I’ve called before and it’s still the same thing,” Zeinlabdin said. 

“Every two to three weeks, there are fresh dead dogs out here in this ditch,” she said. 

On Wednesday, she found two dogs in tubs with gloves nearby.

“One of them has … all of the skin has been removed off the dog, and the other one looks like it’s just been killed,” Zeinlabdin said. 

She said the animals are sometimes wrapped in blankets, and other times, left in garbage bags, leading her to believe the animals aren’t being hit by cars or attacked by wildlife.

“It’s either somebody’s fighting them, or if you don’t want them, take them to the pound,” she said. “At least, they’ll euthanize them and it will be a different way to die instead of beating them to death.”

After OKC Animal Control was contacted for comment a crew was sent out to pick up the dead animals and begin an investigation.

Zeinlabdin is now hoping this will come to a stop.

“It’s really disturbing,” she said. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss