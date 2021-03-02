At least 15 dead after SUV carrying 27 crashes with semitruck near US-Mexico border

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — At least 15 people are dead after an SUV collided with a semi-truck carrying gravel near the U.S.-Mexico border in Southern California Tuesday, hospital officials said.

Judy Cruz, director of El Centro Regional Medical Center’s emergency department, said 14 people died at the scene, which is about 11 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, and another died after arriving at the hospital.

Multiple more patients were sent to hospitals for their injuries, including four flown to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, spokesman Todd Burke said. Three were in intensive care, he said. The truck driver received minor injuries.

Hospital officials believe 27 people were in the SUV when it collided with a tractor-trailer full of gravel on a highway outside of Holtville, California.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez, who was on his way to the crash site, said the SUV was a Ford Expedition that would typically seat eight to nine people legally.

He said the SUV had stopped at an intersection and then drove “directly in the path of the big rig” around 6:15 a.m. The semitruck struck the left side of the SUV, which appeared to have been pushed off the road.

The crash happened in the agricultural southeastern corner of California on a highway running through fields, just north of Holtville. The area is about two hours east of San Diego. Imperial County is the least populous county in California with 180,000 residents.

Macario Mora, a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection in Yuma and El Centro, said the Border Patrol was helping other law enforcement with the crash. He said the immigration status of those in the vehicle was unknown and being investigated.

“It was an unusual number of people in an SUV, but we don’t know who they were,” Mora said. “They might have just been farmworkers.”

A harvest is underway in the region of most of the winter lettuce and other leafy greens eaten in the United States.

Officials from the Holtville and Imperial County fire departments, as well as the California Highway Patrol spokesperson for the area, could not immediately be reached.

All lanes of northbound and southbound SR-115 are closed, Caltrans San Diego said in a tweet.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.