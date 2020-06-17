1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Arthur Ashe memorial tagged with ‘WLM’ before painted over with ‘BLM’

National News

RPD pursuing lead in its investigation

by: Dean Mirshahi

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Arthur Ashe statue on Monument Avenue was tagged with graffiti Wednesday, first with the initials “WLM” for White Lives Matter and eventually covered with “BLM” for Black Lives Matter.

Video shows two people scrubbing off the White Lives Matter, which was spray painted on the statue’s pillar, graffiti before a car pulls up in front of the memorial. A man is seen getting out the car and opening his trunk to get out a wet rag. He begins to wipe the “BLM” graffiti and a dispute ensues.

8News’ Alex Thorson reported that Ashe’s nephew, David Harris, walked up during the confrontation and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

  • 8News’ Alex Thorson reported that Ashe’s nephew, David Harris, walked up during the confrontation and attempted to de-escalate the situation. (Photo taken by 8News’ Alex Thorson)
  • An individual wipes off graffiti on the Arthur Ashe monument (Photo taken by 8News’ Alex Thorson)
  • The Arthur Ashe statue on Monument Avenue was tagged with graffiti Wednesday, first with the initials “WLM” for White Lives Matter and eventually covered with “BLM” for Black Lives Matter. (Photo taken by 8News’ Tyler Thrasher)

Richmond police said they are pursuing a lead in the investigation after responding to the statue late this morning. Officers encountered a group cleaning the graffiti, police told 8News.

Ashe, a tennis legend and Richmond native, is a beloved figure in the city. The monument was erected in 1996 and the city renamed a major thoroughfare after Ashe last June.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss