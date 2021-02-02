                                                                                                                    
Andrew Yang diagnosed with COVID-19

NEW YORK (WTEN) — Schenectady native and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday. That’s according to a statement from the progressive politician’s campaign for New York City Mayor.

The statement from Yang is below:

After testing negatives as recently as this weekend, today I took a COVID rapid test and received a positive result. I am experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well and in good spirits. I will quarantine in accordance with public health guidelines and follow the advice of my doctor.

During this time, I will continue to attend as many virtual events as possible, in addition to working with our incredible campaign team to continue our mission of getting New York City back on its feet. When the time is right, I look forward to once again hitting the campaign trail and advancing a positive vision for our city’s future.

Our team has begun the contact tracing process to notify anyone who may have been in close contact with me. Our safety protocols require staffers who participate in in-person campaign activities get tested on a weekly basis. As always, I urge everyone to stay safe, wear a mask, and stay up to date with all the latest public health and COVID-related news at CDC.gov.

