NEWW YORK (WWTI) — Individuals will have the opportunity to get an inside look at how a farm is run.

The American Dairy Association North East will be hosting tours at the Reyncrest Farm in Genesee County. The dairy farm will provide informative and engaging activities for students whether they are learning at school or at home.

The farm will host two tours on Thursday, April 28, one at 11 a.m. and one at 1 p.m. They will be available to teachers and students throughout the state and the surrounding states.

The first tour is geared toward students pre-kindergarten-aged to 5th grade. While exploring areas of the farm, the tour guide will also incorporate key curricula from their free lesson plans. Students will also get an overview of where their favorite dairy foods come from while learning about how local farmers care for their animals and the land.

The second tour is a deeper look into a specific area of each farm designed for students in grades 6 through 12. It will focus on one or two areas of the farm and cover them in extreme detail.

The tours often feature a specialist along with the farmer such as veterinarians, nutritionists, or environmental scientists. Students will also get a closer look at how farms use technology and experts to provide the highest care for animals and land.

Those interested in attending the tours virtually can register on the American Dairy Association website.