AMC reverses course, will require guests to wear masks when theaters reopen, report says

Outside of AMC Burbank Town Center 8 during the coronavirus pandemic in Burbank, CA. Due to COVID-19, AMC Theatres were forced to close all global locations in March. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

One day after AMC Theaters announced it would not require customers to wear masks in parts of the country that didn’t require them, the company has changed its mind.

All patrons will now be required to wear masks in the company’s theatres, regardless of local government rules.

The social media outcry over the policy prompted CEO and president Adam Aron to change his mind, according to Deadline.

In a statement, Aron said, “With the full support of our scientific advisors, we are reversing course and are changing our guest mask policy. As we reopen theatres, we now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theatres. The speed with which AMC moved to revise our mask policies is a reflection of our commitment to the safety and health of our guests.” Deadline reported.

A day earlier, Aron had drawn attention to his remarks on why the company would not require masks, “We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy. We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary. We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks. When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example,” according to Deadline.

The company plans to have 450 locations operational by July 15, and the rest up and running to show Disney’s “Mulan” on July 24 and Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” on July 31, Variety reports.

AMC Entertainment lost nearly $2.2 billion in its first quarter as it struggled with the closure of all of its movie theaters amid the virus outbreak.

