Alligator bites man’s face at Florida disc golf park

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted:

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was retrieving a Frisbee at a disc golf course in Florida when an alligator bit him in the face, sending him to the hospital.

The man was at John S. Taylor Park in Largo around 5 a.m. when he went waist deep into water to retrieve a Frisbee, police said.

While retrieving the equipment, police said an alligator bit him in the face but he managed to pry himself free and escape the water.

The man was transported to a local hospital with face and hand lacerations but is expected to recover.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

FWC officials told sister station WFLA they place the highest priority on public safety and encourage the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

“If you see an alligator, keep a safe distance. If someone is concerned about an alligator, they should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and we will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation,” said FWC Officer Specialist Bryce Phillippi.

Phillippi said Floridians and visitors should take precautionary measures when in or near the water especially during warm weather to reduce the chances of conflicts with alligators. He said alligators are most active and visible when the weather is warm, and in some places in Florida, that can occur year-round.

