Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

All Florida school districts must reopen campuses next month, Dept. of Education says

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — All brick and mortar schools in Florida must reopen in August and provide “the full panoply of services,” the state’s Department of Education announced Monday.

An emergency order signed by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said that “upon reopening in August, all school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick and mortar schools at least five days per week for all students,” with advice from state and local health departments.

Corcoran and Gov. Ron DeSantis had previously unveiled the state’s plans and recommendations to reopen schools.

According to the order signed by Corcoran on Monday, school districts must have a monitoring system in place to make sure students are not falling behind in their studies and are making adequate progress, and that data must be shared regularly with Florida DOE.

The schools must also provide all services required by law “so that families who wish to educate their children in a brick and mortar school have the opportunity to do so.” Those services include in-person instruction, and specialized instruction and services for students with IEPs (individualized education program), along with English-language learners.

The news comes following the announcement that Hillsborough County schools have extended the deadline for parent responses to reopening plans.

The Department of Education states that the order is temporary and only for the fall semester.

Full emergency order:

The Department of Education has also put together a presentation that breaks down the information in the emergency order.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

