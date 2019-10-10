Aliens or military? Strange lights spotted off OBX coast

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — A man recorded what looks like a cluster of glowing lights hovering in the skies off the coast of the North Carolina Outer Banks.

Guy Williams says he was on a ferry when he saw the mysterious lights in the sky. He was nowhere near land.

He grabbed his camera and started recording, and his footage has gone viral.

There are many opinions on the source of the light. Some think it’s a bunch of drones hovering in the air. Others say it’s aircraft from a nearby military base. And some believe it could be visitors from another planet.

Take a look at the video and decide for yourself!

According to the National UFO Reporting Center, North Carolina is considered one of the most active places in the country for UFO sightings.