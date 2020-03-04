Alex Trebek opens up one year after stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis

CULVER CITY, Calif. (WROC) — Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek took to social media to update fans on his condition.

Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer exactly one year ago.

“The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer is 18%,” Trebek said. “I’m very happy to report I have just reached that marker.”

In the video, Trebek opened up about his treatment process

“Now I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one,” Trebek said. “There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me; the chemo treatments will.

“There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on,” he said.

Trebek said he overcame those negative thoughts because he didn’t want to betray his wife “who has given her all” to help him survive. He also said he couldn’t betray fellow cancer patients who are fighting with him.

“It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts of the value of living and hope,” he added. “And it would certainly have been a betrayal of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf.”