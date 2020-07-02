1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Alabama scuba diver hooked while diving, reeled to the surface

National News

by: Debbie Williams and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — J.T. Thompson was spearfishing while diving about 17 miles off the coast of Orange Beach when he was hooked, literally.

“We had a snapper on a spear and myself on a hook,” he joked. “I felt my neck jerk and immediately grabbed to see what it was. I knew exactly what it was.”

Thompson pulled a circle hook from his neck.

(Courtesy of J.T. Thompson)

The fishing had been good Saturday around The Lulu, a 270-foot freighter sunken in 2013 as a fishing and dive reef.

“We were actually the only boat when we pulled up and put our dive flag up. Everything by the book,” Thompson said. “Had two other boats come up as we were sitting there and essentially told us they were going to wait. We were going to go down and do our thing and they would drop afterwards.”

Anglers and divers often share the same water but at a recommended 200 feet from the dive flag. “We had just shot a snapper and we were trying to pull him in and get him on the stringer when I felt this guy go up into my neck,” Thompson said, holding the hook and sinker he’s keeping as a souvenir.

Thompson was 100 feet down when he got hooked, and it wasn’t only in his neck. There were circle hooks in his hand and in his scuba gear. When he removed one of the hooks, it hooked the hose to his regulator and pulled it from his mouth. Meanwhile, he was steadily being pulled to the surface.

“The boat started backing off the wreck,” Thompson said. “They thought they had a nice fish on it.”

He grabbed the primary regulator from his dive buddy, Will Clark, who started using his secondary regulator. In seconds, both were on the surface. The boat left without ever making contact with the divers.

“I’ve caught many fish but never planned on getting caught,” Thompson said. “But I can say I know how it feels.”

Thompson said he only had mild symptoms of decompression sickness and is already planning to go diving again Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss