Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Alabama mayor resigns after Facebook post on Crimson Tide’s support of BLM

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts with Evan Neal #73 after fumbling the ball during the first half against the LSU Tigers in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — The mayor of a small Alabama city has resigned after complaining online about the University of Alabama football team’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mark Chambers stated in a Facebook post Saturday that he no longer will support the Crimson Tide program or head coach Nick Saban.

“I got several Alabama pictures for sale,” Chambers posted. “Nick Sabin (sic) and the Crimson Tide is done in my opinion. I’ll post them tomorrow.”

According to AL.com, Chambers said he is getting rid of the pictures because of Alabama’s “sorry” political views, adding in the post, “When you put Black lives before all lives they can kiss my a–.”

The post was no longer found Sunday.

Carbon Hill city officials have scheduled a special meeting Wednesday to discuss it. The city, located outside Birmingham, has about 2,000 people.

Chambers faced scrutiny last year for writing about “killing out” gay and transgender people. Chambers initially denied that comment but later apologized. 

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

