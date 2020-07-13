1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Alabama man walks 1,000 miles to Minneapolis in honor of George Floyd

National News

by: Madison Neal (WHNT) and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Alabama man completed a 1,000-mile protest walk Sunday to the site where George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

Terry Willis left Fade Factory in Huntsville, Alabama on June 2 and started walking toward the site were Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed man’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

Willis said the “1K Mile March” was a quest for change, justice and equality.

“I thought of the most extreme thing that would get the most attention silently,” Willis said.

Willis said he couldn’t stand idle after watching the video of Floyd’s death, so he decided to walk to Minneapolis, pay tribute to his memory and try to bring people together.

“I could’ve been George Floyd. I’ve been arrested over 100 times. I’ve been tased. I could’ve been George Floyd,” Willis said.

Willis said envisioning the life he wants for his 7-year-old son was a driving force to keep him moving and ultimately led him to the finish line on Sunday.

“As far as my younger kids, I want them to understand and believe that they can do anything they want to do,” he said.

During his thousand-mile march, Willis stopped to pay his respects to Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and others who have lost their lives at the hands of police.

Willis said the goal is simple: equality for all. “(Officers shouldn’t) approach the black man more aggressively because of his skin color,” Willis said.

Willis finished his cross-country trek at the George Floyd Memorial at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in South Minneapolis where Floyd took his last breath.

He said it’s not the destination, it’s the journey, and hopefully, this is the beginning of change.

Willis plans to fly back home to Huntsville Monday. He said the next step in his journey is to start a nonprofit to teach teens and ex-convicts trade skills free of charge so they can have a better future.

