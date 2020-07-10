1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt finally returns to US after months of sickness, turmoil

National News

by: Matt Meyer, Jeff McAdam (KSWB) and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — The USS Theodore Roosevelt finally returned to San Diego Thursday after months of sickness and turmoil at sea and a stop to quarantine in Guam.

The sailors aboard the aircraft carrier suffered a widespread coronavirus outbreak that sickened more than 1,000 of the ship’s nearly 4,900-member crew. One sailor, 41-year-old Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., died during the outbreak.

The ship, which had left San Diego in January, stopped in Guam in late March for an extended quarantine.

The outbreak also led to the high-profile firing of the ship’s commanding officer, who publicly sounded the alarm about the virus’ spread.

Navy officials said Capt. Brett Crozier had gone outside the chain of command and wasn’t careful enough in sharing an urgent message about the outbreak, which leaked to media. His crew had a different reaction, cheering and chanting the captain’s name as he exited the ship.

Thomas Modly, who was acting Navy secretary at that time, visited the ship and blasted Crozier as “too naive or too stupid” to command the carrier, but that prompted fierce backlash that ultimately led to Modly’s resignation. The Navy launched an investigation into their handling of the outbreak, and some officials suggested that Crozier could be reinstated, but ultimately the Navy upheld the firing.

The ordeal finally came to an end for the crew Thursday, as the ship pulled back in to Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego.

The Roosevelt, which has called San Diego home since 2015, is changing its homeport to Bremerton, Washington and undergoing maintenance this summer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss