(KTLA) – Doctors for actor Tom Sizemore, who has remained in a coma after suffering a brain aneurysm earlier this month, have recommended his family consider end-of-life decisions, according to a statement from the actor’s representatives on Monday.

Sizemore, 61, collapsed on Feb. 18 and was found unconscious around 2 a.m., his manager Charles Lago told Nexstar’s KTLA.

The actor was transported to a hospital by paramedics where doctors determined he had suffered a brain aneurysm as a result of a stroke.

Sizemore has since remained in a coma in intensive care.

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decisions,” Lago said in Monday’s statement. “The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”

Sizemore’s family was also asking for privacy during “this difficult time” and thanked people for the hundreds of messages of support and prayers the actor has received.

Sizemore has starred in blockbusters including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Natural Born Killers,” “Heat” and “Blackhawk Down.”