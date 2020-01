ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new study from AAA says is you don’t like the idea of an electric car, trying one might change your mind.

According to the foundation’s survey, 91% of United States citizens have at least one deal-breaking concern about electric cars.

For most, that’s “range anxiety” — the worry that you’ll get too far away from a charging station and run out of power.

AAA says of those people who bought or leased an electric car, the majority said their worries were unfounded.