1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

AAA announces $125 million in relief for auto insurance policyholders

National News
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — AAA on Monday announced that members who insure their vehicles through the Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club and its affiliate insurers will receive premium refunds totaling $125 million.

Every policyholder with auto insurance in effect from March 16, 2020 to May 15, 2020 will receive a 20 percent policy refund check for this period, according to a AAA news release. Refund checks are expected to be mailed by the end of May. No action is required on the part of members.

“We recognize the extreme financial toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on AAA members across the country. It has impacted many of our members’ livelihoods and changed their routines,” said John Boyle, President and Chief Executive Officer, in the release. “This is one important way we have been working to help AAA members.”

AAA is also providing free roadside assistance services to medical personnel and front-line first responders. The program will help in case of a vehicle breakdown, battery problem or flat tire.

Medical personnel and first responders who need a service during this crisis can call 800-400-4222.

Lastly, AAA is donating $1 million to United Way to bolster their COVID-19 relief efforts across the country, according to the release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss