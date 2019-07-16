A man has been charged after police found more than 1,000 guns in his Los Angeles home

Los Angeles police share this image of the ammunition that officers found at the house.

(CNN) — A Los Angeles man found with more than 1,000 guns in his Bel-Air home in May was charged with 64 felony counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Girard Damian Saenz, 58, is charged with 23 counts of possession of an assault weapon, 17 counts of transfer of handgun with no licensed firearms dealer, 15 counts of unlawful assault weapon/.50 Browning Machine Gun rifle activity, seven counts of possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, and two counts of possession of a destructive device, the office said.

State law prohibits the manufacture, distribution, transportation, importation and sale of any assault rifle or .50 BMG rifles, except in specific circumstances, according to the California Legislature.

Saenz pleaded not guilty during a Monday morning arraignment at the Los Angeles Superior Court. If convicted of the charges, he could face up to nearly 49 years in prison.

When he was arrested, authorities said there was no indication Saenz used the guns in crimes.

‘A hoarder’s house’

Saenz’s property resembled “a hoarder’s house” and it took 30 law enforcement officers more than 15 hours to clear the house and remove all the weapons, a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation told CNN.

In aerial footage from the scene, hundreds of guns were seen scattered on what appeared to be blankets in the driveway. The weapons ranged from handguns to rifles. Police were seen taking inventory.

A law enforcement official said back in May they had not found any evidence linking Saenz to terrorism.