Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

9-year-old boy dies after falling from grandmother’s 9th-floor apartment window

National News

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts neighborhood is mourning over the death of a 9-year-old who fell from a window in his grandmother’s high-rise apartment building.

Investigators say the boy, who was autistic, somehow slipped out of a window in his grandmother’s ninth-floor apartment. A family member called 911 just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, WCVB reported.

“It was a tragedy. Yes it was,” said resident Barbara Leslie. “Yeah, he had very good parents, really good parents.”

The boy, who was visiting his grandmother at a public housing property for the elderly, fell to the concrete walkway and was unresponsive when first responders arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died a short time later.

People who witnessed the aftermath were in shock.

“I’m over here, wow. Oh man. I couldn’t believe it,” one neighbor said.

“I was out on the balcony,” another neighbor said. “I’d seen the firefighters and paramedics coming up to get them up off the ground.”

Police spent the morning investigating from the ground up to the ninth floor for any clues as to how the boy fell out of the window.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss