9 dead in helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter

People gather at a makeshift memorial honoring former NBA player Kobe Bryant outside of the Staples Center prior to the start of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif. He was 41. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest on the death of retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Authorities say nine people died in the helicopter crash that killed former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva provided the updated death toll at a news conference Sunday.

Initial reports indicated that Bryant was among five people killed in the crash.

At the news conference, authorities also described the fiery wreckage and scene that was difficult to access after the crash at 10 a.m.

___

1:45 p.m.

A source familiar with the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant says the former NBA star’s 13-year-old daughter was among those onboard who were killed.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the crash had not been released publicly. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Sunday about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Five people were killed in the crash, which remains under investigation.

— Tim Reynolds

___

12:35 p.m.

The Grammy Awards pre-telecast ceremony opened with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.

Interim Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. opened the ceremony where dozens of Grammys are handed out before the main show, telling attendees, “As most of you may know, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident today.”

“Since we are in his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence,” Mason said.

Artists arriving at the show reacted to Bryant’s death and his influence.

Blues artist and Grammys nominee Keb’ Mo’ called Bryant’s death “a huge loss.”

“He’s just a huge role model,” Keb’ Mo’ said.

British artist Labrinth said: “It was insane news to hear this morning. He’s been part of my life for a very long time. … I couldn’t believe it.”

___

12 p.m.

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41. A person familiar with the situation tells the AP that Bryant died in a crash near Calabasas, California.

It was unclear if other family members were on the helicopter.

Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history and held that spot until LeBron James overtook him Saturday night.