1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

88-year-old liquor store owner says she shot man accused of theft because she’s ‘fed up’

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Booking photo of May Boyce (Courtesy of the Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WXIN) — An 88-year-old Tennessee liquor store owner has been charged after allegedly shooting a man she thought was a thief, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“I did what I had to do, and I hope word gets out on the street that I’m fed up and I’m not taking it anymore,” May Boyce told the New York Post on Saturday. “You’ve got to stick up for yourself sometimes.” 

Boyce, owner of Murfreesboro Road Liquor and Wines since 1994, told police on June 16 that she confronted a man who had gone behind the counter where she keeps the vodka and grabbed a few bottles.

She said the man, who had come in with another man, lunged at her and ran toward the exit.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Charlotte Observer, Boyce pointed her gun towards the floor in the direction of the fleeing man and fired once. The man said he was shot and fell into a stack of bottles, and the other man helped him out of the store.

The wounded man went to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is expected to recover, authorities told The Charlotte Observer. 

Police interviewed him at the hospital, and he initially said he and his friend intended to steal the liquor. He later retracted that statement and said he had intended to pay for the liquor and denied fleeing the store.

The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested May Boyce on an aggravated assault charge. She was released on a $10,000 bond Thursday evening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss