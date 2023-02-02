ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The $700M Powerball jackpot has now become the sixth-largest prize in the game’s history after no winners claimed the jackpot in the previous drawing.

The last drawing was held on Wednesday, with the winning numbers being 31, 43, 58, 59, 66, 09. Since then, the jackpot grew from the eighth-largest jackpot to the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot.

Below is the list of the top 10 Powerball prizes, including this current prize:

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, and Tennessee $768.4 million – March 27, 2019; Wisconsin $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland $700 million – As of Feb. 2, 2023 $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021; California $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa and New York $632.6 million – Jan. 5, 2022; California and Wisconsin $590.5 million – May 18, 2013; Florida

Although the current drawing is climbing the rankings as one of the highest prizes, it still has a long way to go to become the highest jackpot ever — a title still claimed by the $2.04 billion prize claimed in California last year.

According to Powerball’s website, if someone opted for cash, the value of the prize would be worth $375.7M.

The next Powerball drawing will take place this upcoming Saturday at 10:59 p.m.