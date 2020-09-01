68-year-old beaten to death in road rage incident along Missouri highway

O’FALLON, Mo. (KTVI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol and investigators in St. Charles County are asking for the public’s help in locating a person accused of fatally beating a 68-year-old man in a road rage incident.

According to a state police spokesperson, the attack happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

O’Fallon police and state police found the victim, later identified by family as Ron Lawson, unconscious at the scene.

The Winfield, Missouri man was hospitalized and later died from his injuries, state police said.

“I’ve got a little boy that has the same birthday as my dad’s birthday and now I have to celebrate and mourn on my son’s birthday every year because that piece of us is gone,” said Leah Lawson, Ron’s daughter.

Lawson’s family said he was a truck driver and was always safe on the road. They are deeply saddened and asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

“The location where he was at is always a busy place. It was on a Sunday morning, Sunday early afternoon,” said Jason Lawson, Ron’s son. “There had to be somebody somewhere that seen something. For my family, please just somebody, please, speak up.”

Jason had planned on marrying in October. Now, the Lawson family has a funeral and a wedding to plan in the next month.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the Lawson family with funeral expenses.

Meanwhile, the managers of the St. Charles County Scanner Facebook page said witnesses sent them pictures of the attacker’s vehicle – a 2019 or 2020 black Dodge 2500 or 3500 diesel truck. The truck was towing a white car trailer with vertical ramps.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect as of yet.