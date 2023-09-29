(NewsNation) — Consumers who have purchased 5in1 Rocker Bassinets are being warned to stop using the products because they pose a danger to infants, and the company responsible for distributing the product is not cooperating with a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall.

The bassinets do not meet the safety requirements of the CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Rule, which regulates sleep products for infants up to 5 months old. The bassinets pose a risk of suffocation to infants as well as pose a fall hazard.

The bassinets do not include required markings, labeling and instructions and also do not have a tracking label on the package that contains required information like the date of manufacture.

The 51in1 Rocker Bgassinets were sold online at Walmart.com and other websites. They have green and gray color schemes, and the packaging includes the markings “Ya.Ya.Ya, 5IN1UPC Code 09331849600139, 01 Rock Sleeper, 02 Dream Centre, 03 Cozy Seat, 04 Travel Bassinet, 05 Rock & Play, Made in China, and Age 1-36 months.”

Anyone with one of the bassinets should disassemble and dispose of it immediately. While the rule regarding infant sleep products applies to those manufactured after June 23, 2022, CPSC is still urging firms to stop selling noncompliant products produced before that date.

The bassinets are imported by Rev Grace Import, Inc. of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, and the CPSC said the company is not cooperating with the recall and has not offered any remedy to those who have purchased the bassinets.

CPSC is also reminding parents to follow safe sleep practices for infants. Infants should sleep on firm, flat services in a crib, bassinet or play yard without blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers or stuffed animals other than a fitted sheet.

Infants should always be placed on their backs for sleep. If an infant falls asleep in an inclined or upright position, they should be moved to a safe sleep environment.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends parents sleep in the same room as infants for the first six months but should not cosleep or bedshare with infants.

Any incidents of injury or defect regarding the product can be reported to the CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.