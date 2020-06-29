1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

3 children among 16 dead, 47 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

National News

by: Courtney Gousman and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — Gun violence in Chicago over the weekend left more than a dozen people dead, including three children.

From Friday evening through midnight Monday, 16 people were killed and 47 were wounded.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday night, a stray bullet came through the window of an apartment in Logan Square and struck Lena Nunez in the head. Police believe two groups were firing at each other outside the apartment when Lena was hit by a stray bullet.

The youngest victim killed this weekend was 20-month-old Sincere Gaston, who was shot in the chest while riding in his car seat on Saturday. His mother was grazed by a bullet.

In another shooting Saturday, a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Humboldt Park neighborhood during a fight.

An 8-year-old girl was also shot while sitting on the couch inside her home in West Englewood. The girl suffered a graze wound to her head but survived.

Last weekend, Chicago saw the worst gun violence of the year, with 106 people shot, including 3-year-old Mekhi James and 13-year-old Amaria Jones, who were both killed.

A newly formed group of activists and entrepreneurs say they’re fed up. The group, called “I’m Telling Don’t Shoot” is now offering a $50,000 reward to help find the shooters in the cases of Mekhi and Sincere.

Another $2,000 reward is being offered in the death of Lena Nunez. A GoFundMe has been created to help her family pay for burial and funeral costs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

