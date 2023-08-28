POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were killed and four others injured when a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashed into a building in Florida early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was carrying three people when it spun out of control and crashed into a Pompano Beach structure around 7:45 a.m.

Local authorities identified the aircraft as a BSO Fire Rescue helicopter. Video showed the aircraft smoking before spinning out of control.

The National Transportation Safety Board said one person aboard the helicopter was killed, along with another person on the ground.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, one of the fatalities was a flight paramedic named Terryson Jackson.

Captain Terryson Jackson (Credit: Broward County Sheriff’s Office)

With a heavy heart, we announce the untimely loss of a longtime employee, Captain Terryson Jackson, who passed away this morning, August 28, 2023, after a BSO Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services helicopter crashed in Pompano Beach. Captain Jackson proudly served the people of Broward County for 19 years. He began his fire rescue career in March 2004 in Deerfield Beach and joined the BSO family in October 2011 when the two agencies merged. As a flight paramedic, he impacted the community daily, providing critical patients with the highest pre-hospital care. He consistently showed an unmatched passion for the job. He always provided expert care, compassion and reassurance to those during their most significant time of need. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jackson family during this difficult time. His BSO family will forever carry on his legacy. Broward Sheriff’s Office

The second person killed has not been identified.

The remaining two passengers aboard the aircraft and two other people on the ground were also taken to Broward Health North and listed in “fair” condition.