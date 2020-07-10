1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

2 firefighters help deliver baby boy in Mission Viejo parking lot

National News

by: Kimberly Cheng and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KTLA) — A couple pulled over into a medical clinic parking lot in California last week when they realized they weren’t going to make it to the hospital in time to deliver their baby.

The couple, who asked to be identified only as Mike and Melissa, were 15 minutes away from the hospital on July 3 when Melissa started having labor pain, saying the baby was coming now.

“I thought we had hours, not minutes,” said Melissa, who is now a mother of three.

Two Orange County firefighters, Kyle Crossen and Kai Brody, arrived and helped deliver the baby boy in the front seat of the couple’s car. 

“This was one of those high-risk, low-frequency calls, but it’s also one of those calls where if everything goes well, it’s the scariest day for someone, but the most rewarding experience ever,” Brody said.

Said Crossen: “It’s very exciting for both of us because typically, we’re being called out to somebody’s worst day, and to be there on … what would be one of their best days was something that was very special for me.”

Mike and Melissa say they are grateful that everything went well and are thankful for the firefighters’ quick actions.

On Thursday, the couple had a reunion with Crossen and Brody via a Zoom video call so they could introduce their baby boy to the pair who helped deliver him.

The baby’s name is Silas Malachi, with his middle name a nod to the firefighters, Kyle and Kai.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

