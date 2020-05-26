1  of  74
2-faced kitten Biscuits and Gravy dies

National News

Biscuits and Gravy, a rare Janus cat, lived about 4 days

by: KOIN 6 News Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced Oregon kitten that captured national attention after being born last week, died Saturday night.

The kitten’s owner, Kyla King, confirmed the the kitten’s death.

The rare Janus kitten — so-called for the Roman god Janus often depicted with two faces in mythology — was one of a litter born on Wednesday. They suffer from a rare congenital defect called disprosopus, or cranial duplication. Most Janus cats don’t live longer than a day, but one did defy the odds. His name was “Frank and Louie” and he died in 2014 at the age of 15.

On Thursday, BJ King said, “We’re not super optimistic, but it does seem pretty lively and has an appetite and seems to be doing pretty well.”

“It’s smaller than the other kittens, but it could be the runt, too, on top of having two faces,” Kyla said at that time.

Kyla bottle-fed the rare kitten, kept it warm by tucking it into her shirt and even slept with it through the night in a separate room because BJ is allergic to cats.

Biscuit and Gravy, the two-faced kitten, May 21, 2020. (Courtesy of BJ King)

