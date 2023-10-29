TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least two people are dead after a shooting in the heart of Ybor City, Florida’s nightlife scene, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said the shooting took place at about 3 a.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue.

Chief Lee Bercaw said it began as a street fight between two groups of people.

“Between these two groups, we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way,” the chief said.

The shooting killed two people, and 18 others were hospitalized, although Bercaw did not give specifics on their injuries.

One man, Emmitt Wilson, said his 14-year-old son was one of the victims who died. Police have not confirmed the ages or identities of the fatalities.

“This the second child I done lost to gun violence,” Wilson said. “That’s all I got to say. I’m losing my mind right now; I don’t know what to do.”

Officers were already at the scene when the shooting happened, but the chief said none of his personnel had been hurt.

Videos on social media showed officers tending to costumed victims as they bled on the sidewalk, and other civilians running away from the sound of gunshots.

“We’re asking anybody that was out there that has video — and we know there are some out there cause we’ve seen them on social media — anybody that has video of this, to please report it to us,” Bercaw said. “Call our non-emergency line at 813-231-6130.”

Police said they have detained at least one person who surrendered into police custody. Bercaw said there were at least two shooters, but there could be more.

“We need to hold those [responsible] accountable,” he said.