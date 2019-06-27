19 albino alligator eggs expected to hatch this summer at Florida animal park

(CNN) Two albino alligators at a Florida animal park are the proud parents of 19 eggs. And park officials are hoping for many more of the rare white creatures.

The mama gator is 25-year-old “Snowflake” and the dad is 14-year-old “Blizzard.”

Park officials were hoping the two would mate when they introduced Blizzard to the park in 2017.

This month, they noticed snowflake protecting a freshly-built nest. Park officials moved the eggs from the nest to a climate-controlled incubator to give each one the best chance of survival.

They say that in the incubator, the eggs’ chances of viability jump from about 60 percent to about 95 percent.

When the eggs hatch in about another month, park officials hope to open an albino baby gator exhibit to the public.

Wild Florida Airboats and Gator Park is located about an hour’s drive south of Orlando.