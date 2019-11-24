Breaking News
Bills beat Broncos 20-3, improve to 8-3 for first time since 1996
National Grid faces deadline following Gov. Cuomo threat

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — National Grid faces a deadline to respond to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s threat to revoke the utility’s certificate to offer natural gas service in downstate New York.

Cuomo sent a letter to National Grid on November 13 giving the company 14 days to respond.

That deadline will be up by midweek.

National Grid denied natural gas service to over 1,100 customers since May. The company blamed New York’s rejection of an application for a $1 billion pipeline bringing natural gas from Pennsylvania’s shale gas fields.

Cuomo said such a pipeline wouldn’t be in service until at least next year. National Grid has since reversed course and begun connecting customers.

Cuomo said National Grid took advantage of the public. A spokeswoman said National Grid is reviewing Cuomo’s letter.

