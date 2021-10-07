National Fuel: Expect a 43 percent price increase on winter heating bill

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Fuel is warning customers in New York State that come winter, their gas bill will spike.

The utility company estimates the average heat bill in Western New York will increase by 43 percent over what customers paid last winter. The company cites the rising cost of natural gas as a commodity and an expected colder winter for the price increase.

The average National Fuel heating bill, November through March, cost $498 in 2020-21. This winter, they estimate it will cost $714.

Source: National Fuel

National Fuel wants Western New Yorkers to know resources are available to help them pay their gas bill.