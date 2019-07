ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– Dinosaur-Bar-B-Que in Rochester held a narcan training event on Sunday for bikers in the Rochester area.

The event was put on by Trillium Health and Gates Recovery.

Bikers who will be riding in memory of Lee Lucas, who overdosed in 2016, got first-hand training on how to save someone who could be overdosing.

More information about the Lee Lucas Bike Run can be found here.