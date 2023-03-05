SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman from Naples for driving while intoxicated and she had a 1-year-old child in the back seat of the vehicle on March 2.

Deputies say 27-year-old Jessica Hotchkiss crashed into a utility pole on State Route 64 South near N Star Village in the town of South Bristol. The utility pole was severely damaged, according to the OCSO.

Hotchkiss was taken to the Ontario County Jail where she was held for arraignment.