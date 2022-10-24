ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County is proposing an amendment to the naming rights contract for the stadium that plays home to the Rochester Red Wings.

County Executive Adam Bello is asking the county legislature to amend the contract with Frontier Communications to allow a Henrietta company to assume naming rights.

The facility at One Morrie Silver Way would be known as “Innovative Field,” named for Innovative Data Processing Solutions, LLC. The tech company manages cloud services, consulting and provides other technology support to its clients.

The facility has been known as Frontier Field since 1994.

