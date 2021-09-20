Mystery in the Mountains: Who stabbed Lynda Moore to death in 1986?

A 35-year-old murder in Windham County remains just as as much a mystery to authorities as it did on the day it occurred.

Lynda Moore, was home alone on April 15th,1986, when her husband, Steven Moore, came home to a gruesome scene. Vermont State Police said Lynda had been stabbed over 20 times. The murder weapon has never been found.

“It was one of the first warm sunny days of the spring,” said Hanson. “The temperature was in the mid-50s and a lot of people were out and active. Lynda herself had been seen in the late morning early afternoon hours on a chaise lounge with her radio and just soaking up the spring sun.”

The couple lived on Route 121 outside of the Village of Saxtons River. Shortly after 3 PM, investigators say, Steven came home to find Lynda dead on their living room floor.

Lynda Moore

“Based on the information I have that was done then back on the investigation was that there was no indication that it was a forced entry. Nothing was ransacked or out of order in the house. The assault had occurred and the assailant had left right after,” said Vermont State Police Major Crimes Unit Det. Sgt. Frank LaBombard.

Vermont State Police Cold Case Specialist, Brad Hanson said Moore had engaged in a violent struggle with her assailant.

“She had defensive wounds. She fought for her life and she fought hard right in her living room where she should’ve felt the safest in the world, which is tragic,” Hanson said.

Investigators said Lynda was a big part of the Village of Saxtons River. “Very active in the community, very well-liked in the community by all accounts,” Hanson said. “Socially active, friendly, and from what we could tell from the reports she was just someone everybody liked.”

The Moore home.

Det. Sgt. Frank LaBombard, said Lynda Moore was a stay-at-home mom who typically spent most days at home while her two children were at school. She also helped her husband, Steven, a local contractor, as a bookkeeper.

Detectives said they were able to collect evidence from the scene, but continue to look for answers.

“A lot of that was processed back then and even to this date stuff is still being processed because of new technology and the tools that we have now to do some of the things we couldn’t do back then,” said LaBombard.

Hanson said as far as suspects, there aren’t many.

“It’s a tragic senseless murder of a 36-year-old mother of two and wife,” Hanson said. “It’s a who-done-it.”

If you have any information regarding the murder of Lynda Moore please contact the Vermont State Police Major Crimes Unit.