BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar has ruled there is sufficient evidence for the trial of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi on an election fraud charge to continue.

The army seized power from Suu Kyi’s elected government in February last year, saying there was widespread fraud in the 2020 general election.

Its allegation was not corroborated by independent election observers. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won the election by a landslide.

A conviction in the election fraud case could lead to it being dissolved and unable to participate in a new election the military has promised will take place in 2023.