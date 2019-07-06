‘My Girlfriend Isn’t Hungry’ menu option goes viral

PHOENIX (KASW) — A viral photo has led to a topic worth debating. Is your girlfriend actually hungry or does she just want to share your food? Well, now’s your chance to test that theory out.

This past week, a Facebook post threw social media into a frenzy when a photo taken from Mama D’s Diner in North Little Rock, Arkansas, had a “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry” section on the menu.

The publicity from the viral photo has skyrocketed the small town diner into super stardom, which has led to more restaurants trying to get in on the “My Girlfriend Isn’t Hungry” trend.

The Valley’s very own, Tipsy Coyote Bar & Grill has a very similar section on their menu, in case you and your significant other can’t figure out the dinner debate next time you go out.

It’s called “My Girlfriend’s Not Hungry” which is another way of saying, order a half size of something for your girlfriend when she tells you, “I’m not hungry,” for dinner.

Their version of “My Girlfriend’s Not Hungry” only includes salads for half price, while Mama D’s Diner includes a side of french fries or chicken wings.

If you think about it, it’s a smart strategy to sell food, but the topic is up for a heated debate when it comes to social media.

How do you feel about this debate?

The “my girlfriend isn’t hungry” menu option is funny. Change my mind.



Seriously, I’m opening up this tweet for educated, civil debate. pic.twitter.com/rRsNBqq7H0 — Kyle Harris (@kylesaidthis) July 3, 2019