Murder victims honored in a day of remembrance at MLK Jr Park

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)- Friday was the national day of remembrance for murder victims and organizers of protests that have rallied through Rochester following the death of Daniel Prude took to Martin Luther King JR Park to hold a service honoring those who have lost their lives.

Faces of homicide victims lined the walls at MLK Park on Friday. Some killed in acts of violence within the community, some after police encounters.

People like the brother of Micheal Davis Senior.

“My best friend. He was taken away from me but he’s still here in my heart and can’t nobody take that away from me, the love that I have for him,” said Michael Davis SR.

Richard Davis was stopped by police after hitting parked cars while driving in May 2015. A police report stated Davis charged at officers and that a taser was deployed. Davis died a short time later.

Families, pastors, and leaders with organizations like the Community Justice Initiative are calling out for a change.

“What I would love to see change is more officers being trained in a different way instead of coming out being so aggressive,” said Davis.

“We want preventative methods, we want people that look like us, that get paid big bucks to solve issues in our community, to render real solutions,” said Anthony Hall, with the Community Justice Initiative.

Looking at the crowd, countless pictures and t-shirts with loved ones were held up by families.

For Davis seeing people come together is heartwarming, but he has a message for all those listening.

“It makes me feel like this is one big melting pot, where it doesn’t matter what creed race or color. Why can’t everyone just love man,” said Davis.