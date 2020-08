ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Youth muralists in the Rochester community, art students and podcasters spent Saturday creating a mural in honor of the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

The mural was being painted in the Susan B. Anthony neighborhood at the Sew Green Building on the 400 block of West Main Street.

Those who worked on the mural were in support of girls and women, diversity and inclusion.