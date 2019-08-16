Multiple homes lose power due to garage fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A garage fire in Rochester knocked out power to multiple homes in a Rochester neighborhood on Thursday evening.

A crew from the Rochester Fire Department were called to a fully involved garage fire on Rand Street at around 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters said the garage was not attached to the home and that three homes in total suffered heat damage.

According to RFD Deputy Chief Jim Ryan, electrical lines at the rear of the garage burned through and fell to the ground which presented an electrical hazard to the firefighters.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes. Nobody was injured in the fire and RFD’s Fire Investigation Unit is still working to determine the cause of the fire.

RG&E was called to the scene to make restore power to the homes.