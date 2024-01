ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several fire agencies responded to a fire at Monroe Fluid Technology Draffin Road in Parma Thursday morning.

The fire was located at the business’s storage building. Firefighters could be seen outside the business with fire hoses. No employees were inside at the time.

It is not clear if there were any injuries or how severe the damages to the building were if there are any.

