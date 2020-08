WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Webster Police Department were called to Glenwood Drive for reports of a missing boater Sunday afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to the scene, as well.

WPD said an individual went missing while boating at Irondequoit Bay. NYSP sent a helicopter to help in the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated. News 8 has a crew at the scene and is seeking further information.