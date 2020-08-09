Multiple agencies investigating after dispersing large crowds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Rochester Police Department are investigating after shots were fired overnight Sunday in Rochester.

All three agencies were working to disperse crowds in the East End Bar area when they heard shots being fired in the area of Union Street and East Avenue at around 2 a.m.

Officers were able to locate evidence indicating at least one gun shot was fired on S. Union Street near East Avenue.

Officers with RPD say nothing was struck and no one was injured. Several people were stopped during the investigation and are being questioned.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.