ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 42-year-old Mount Morris man was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a child less than 11 years old.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, police began investigating Ryan Canuti in June, when they received a tip about a possible sexual offense against a child.

Canuti was arrested in October and charged with two counts of felony sexual assault. He was arraigned on October 27.