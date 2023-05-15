ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Holocaust monument, honoring Holocaust survivors — now laid to rest, was unveiled at Mount Hope cemetery on May 7.

Artist and sculptor Bill Yager designed and crafted the monument.

Co-chairs Marcia Birken and Marjorie Barkin Searl started the Holocaust Committee when the Board of the Friends of Mount Hope discovered that Holocaust survivors had been buried at the cemetery.

“In 1848, Mount Hope became the first official Jewish Burial site in Rochester when Temple B’rith Kodesh purchased a plot of land at Mount Hope, just ten years after the cemetery was founded,” Birken said.

The two women learned that over 100 survivors were buried at the location. So far, they have been able to discover 64 of their stories, that has been documented in the committee’s archive.