MT Ed brings a pair of holiday favorites to the stage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Musical Theatre Education will present “Elf, The Musical” on December 6 and 7 along with “A Christmas Carol” on December 13 and 14.

All of the performances will take place at 75 Stutson Street in Charlotte.

Jeremy Cummings and Mika Toscano of MT Ed discussed the shows and the theatre group Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Toscano is excited to play Buddy in “Elf, The Musical” this Friday and Saturday. “It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s super-fun with the whole entire cast. It’s like a giant family and the role, I mean, it’s a lot, but it’s so totally worth it. I love it.”

Cummings will play Jacob Marley in “A Christmas Carol” which brings the true meaning of the season to audiences. “That’s the nice thing about playing Marley is he’s really the one who lets Scrooge know stuff’s going to happen,” said Cummings. “You need to change. You’re not going down the right path. So it’s kind of fun to be able to come out and be big, loud, and a little scary, to be Marley. But it’s a lot of fun and it’s a great cast. I mean we’ve got everything from a seven-year-old up to people my age and a little older. So it’s a great way to bring the family in and kind of share that special meaning of Christmas.”

MT Ed opens up the theatre to people of all ages and abilities. “It’s so fun seeing smaller kids come in, being shy, and seeing them come out – being like this confident big personality,” said Toscano. “It’s so nice to just watch them grow as a person and then having people older than you to look up to and grow towards being like them because they’re just like – it’s so fun. It’s all-inclusive. I love it.”

Cummings echoed the sentiment. “You see these little kids who don’t say boo, to begin with, and then by the time you’re ready to run the show, they’re out there and they’re the stars. It’s fun. I’ve done several shows with my daughter, and my daughter is in the cast with me. She’s one of the cast of kids. So it’s fun to have that dynamic too. You’ve got families, they’re on stage performing together too, which adds a little bit of extra fun to it.”

Get your tickets online at the MT Ed website.