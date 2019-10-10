MCSO investigating Henrietta bank robbery

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a bank robbery on Thursday.

Officials say the suspect passed a note to a teller at the Bank of America on West Henrietta Road and left with an unknown amount of money. They say the suspect was last seen southbound of the location.

During a K-9 track, a person of interest was detained at the Applebee’s restaurant on West Henrietta Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

