Mr. Dominic’s on Main being sued after accusations of sexual harassment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The head chef and kitchen manager of Mr. Dominci’s on Main is being accused of sexually harassing two female employees.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) says Green Lantern Inn Inc., doing business as Mr. Dominic’s on Main in Rochester, violated federal law by subjecting two female employees to a sexually hostile work environment.

According the lawsuit, Paul Dowlatt, the head chef and kitchen manager at Mr. Dominic’s on Main, sexually harassed Rachel Clifford and another unnamed female employee.

The lawsuit says Dowlatt’s conduct included inappropriate physical contact and explicit requests for sex. Additionally, Dowlatt is accused of making repeated sexually inappropriate, hostile, and offensive comments to the employees.

According to the lawsuit, the female employees complained about Dowlatt’s behavior to Mr. Dominic’s owner John Tachin and general manager Anthony Barbone, but alleges that the company failed to take “appropriate measures to end the harassment.”

Clifford quit as a result and the other employee was fired shortly thereafter, according to the lawsuit.

“Employers who are on notice of sexual harassment in the workplace have a clear duty to quickly put an end to the harassment,” said Jeffrey Burstein, regional attorney for the EEOC’s New York District Office. “The EEOC will continue to hold employers accountable for failing to protect their employees from unlawful harassment.”

Kevin Berry, director of the New York District Office, said, “Sexual harassment in the restaurant industry, or any industry, is unacceptable. Ending sexual harassment in the workplace has always been, and continues to be, a priority for the EEOC.”

