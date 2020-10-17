Movie theaters prepare to open after Governor Cuomo gives guidelines

Canandaigua, NY, (WROC)- Movie theaters across New York state are finally getting the green light to open with limited capacity, after Governor Cuomo made the announcement and laid out safety restrictions.

The announcement means The Canandaigua Theater will be able to provide jobs for employees and leaders already have a safety plan in place for customers to come in, grab a snack, and safely enjoy a film.

The Canandaigua theater was selling popcorn and snacks on Saturday in an attempt to makes some money after being closed for months.

“It’s been a tough 9 months, no ticket sales what so ever, just been a constant struggle,” said Jeff Yantz, Owner of the Canandaigua Theater.

Movies theaters across the state are getting some relief, after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that they can open at limited capacity.

There are other restrictions. Movie theaters can only open in areas with a 14 day average of less than 2% infection rate, theater have a 25% capacity limit or up to 50 people per screen, masks are , assigned seating, and social distancing between parties is required and additional theater staff must be called in to manage crowds.

Leaders at The Little Theatre in Rochester have been working on their safety plan but say there will still be challenges.

“We been making sure that seats are blocked off too, so your not gonna have two strangers sitting next to each other. We kinda change the inside too of the theater just to work on the line so there’s not a huge line,” said Scott Pukos, public relations The Little Theatre.

“There’s still challenges being able to open just because of the limited capacity we have, and the fact that they’re aren’t a lot of new movies at the moment. So it’s gonna requires us to be adaptable,” said Pukos.

Movies theater owners are excited to get back to business and give the community a place to enjoy themselves.

“People have been waiting a long time to get out and do stuff …We’re extremely appreciative of the support all the community has given us and just can’t wait to get back open and let people see movies,”said Yantz.

Theaters say the will work with departments of public health and look at the Governor’s guidelines to create a plan going forward.

October 23 is when the Governor said movie theaters can open.